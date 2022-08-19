WATCH: Fire Destroys Marigot Structure – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Officers at the Fire Service Headquarters in Castries responded to a call for assistance at a structural fire at Fond Mange, Marigot on Thursday 18th August 2022 at 11:05 p.m.
Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) Communications Officer Annia Mitchel disclosed that emergency personnel found an approximately 16 x 16 ft wooden structure fully engulfed in flames.
Mitchel said The structure, unoccupied at the time, was destroyed.
However, no other properties were affected.
There are no further details at this time.
