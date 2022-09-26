WATCH: Fire Destroys Abandoned Building In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Fire destroyed an abandoned building in Castries during the wee hours of Monday morning.
According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), the blaze occurred at about 1:25 am at Lastic Hill, prompting a response from fire service headquarters and the Babonneau fire station.
Emergency personnel disclosed that while the fire destroyed the abandoned structure where the blaze started, adjacent structures sustained minor damage.
There were no reports of injuries.
Video from social media
