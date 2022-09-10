WATCH: Entrepot Secondary School Students Get Chromebooks – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Pierre Administration continues to refine education policies that promotes holistic youth development in Saint Lucia. Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has provided the resources to further empower the Education Ministry to implement its strategic One Laptop per Child policy.

On September 8, Hon. Pierre joined Education Minister Hon. Shawn Edward and senior officials in the Education Ministry to hand over a consignment of Chromebooks to the students of the Entrepot Secondary School.

More than 14,000 computer and laptop devices have been distributed to Saint Lucian students since Hon. Pierre’s Labour Party Administration assumed Office last August.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

