The Entrepot Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) is now the Romanus Lansiquot Human Resource Development Centre.

The renaming in honour of the late former Castries East MP occurred last week.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre who is the current MP for Castries East said the event was a small step in the transformation on the politics of Saint Lucia.

More in this report:

