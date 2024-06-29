WATCH: Driver Injured After Vehicle Overturns Multiple Times

A driver escaped with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle overturned multiple times near the Deglos Gap.

CCTV recorded the incident in the early hours of Saturday.

The Castries Headquarters of the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responded with an ambulance and a fire truck after learning of the crash at about 3:15 am.

The emergency responders transported the driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, to the OKEU Hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

In recent times, Saint Lucia has witnessed a spate of road incidents, which, coupled with physical assaults, gun violence and chronic non-communicable diseases, have created a ‘bed crisis’ at the OKEU Hospital.

So far, in 2024, ten people have died following road incidents.