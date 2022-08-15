WATCH: Driver Escapes Unscathed After Vehicle Bursts Into Flames – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The driver of a Subaru escaped unscathed after the vehicle burst into flames Monday afternoon on the Barre de L’Isle road.

Emergency personnel from the Dennery fire station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3:40 pm and found the vehicle was fully engulfed.

The responders put out the fire but the vehicle was destroyed.

According to reports, someone signalled the driver to stop and he realised that the vehicle was on fire.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

– Advertisement –