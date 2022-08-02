WATCH: Dog Breeders Hold Event At Gros Islet – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Sunday 31st July, Beta Kennel hosted an event at Advanced K-9 Training Services Dog Park in Beausejour Gros Islet that featured local dog breeders and dog lovers in St Lucia.

Beta Kennel is owned by Ms. Amber Trezelle, a relative newcomer to the local scene with a passion for dogs and an advocate for proper breeding practices.

The family friendly event featured a wide range of local dog breeders and owners who were happy to include their pets for an afternoon of conversation, relaxation and valuable information.

– Advertisement –

On hand were the officials from Advanced K-9 training who were pleased to lend their support by providing the venue, as well as to showcase their training and obedience courses.

Given the popularity of pedigree and large dog breeds on the island, these trainers were instructive on what owners need to know about handling their pets.

Over the past few years local dog owners have invested significantly in animals as pets and in the areas of security. The trainers were on hand to discuss all aspects of handling and courses that they offer for training.

A short demonstration on obedience, presented an impressive result of a well trained animal working its way through the obstacle course as well as showcasing defensive and protective skills.

Ms. Treselle was extremely happy with the outcome and the support of her family and friends, who were on hand for the day with a park filled with dogs of every kind.

” I am really pleased that so many people turned out to support this event,we have a real passion for dogs and want all of our owners to have as much information as possible to keep their dogs safe and happy.”

The park seemed to have almost every kind and size of dog, from poodle breeds carried in straw baskets, to enormous stately Rottweilers that frowned at the large audience. Some breeders made short speeches and explained their business and promised responsible dedication to the industry.

Suppliers of products from dog food to animal toys were also on hand.

With the enthusiasm for new and exotic dog breeds becoming a growing interest in St Lucia this kind of event can only bode well for increased knowledge by owners and facilitate a healthy community of dog breeders in St Lucia.

Source: Beta Kennel

– Advertisement –