WATCH: Distraught Relative Speaks After Dennery Fire – St. Lucia Times

A resident of Dennery where firefighters discovered the bodies of two children at a fire scene, has been speaking about the tragedy.
The distraught resident said she is a relative of the children’s mother.
The Dennery fire station received a distress call at about 9:38 am on Thursday and rushed to the fire scene, where the responders found a wooden structure fully engulfed in flames.
The firefighters extinguished the blaze, but afterwards they found the charred bodies of the children aged two and five.