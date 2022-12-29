WATCH: Distraught Relative Speaks After Dennery Fire – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A resident of Dennery where firefighters discovered the bodies of two children at a fire scene, has been speaking about the tragedy.

The distraught resident said she is a relative of the children’s mother.

The Dennery fire station received a distress call at about 9:38 am on Thursday and rushed to the fire scene, where the responders found a wooden structure fully engulfed in flames.

– Advertisement –

The firefighters extinguished the blaze, but afterwards they found the charred bodies of the children aged two and five.

– Advertisement –