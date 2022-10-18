WATCH: Crusita Descartes-Pelius Creates RSLPF History – St. Lucia Times News

For the first time in the history of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), a female  officer will helm the High Command in the capacity of Commissioner of Police.

On October 17, 2022, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre announced Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius will Act as Police Commissioner.

Commissioner Descartes-Pelius assumes her new role with more than three decades of experience in law enforcement under her belt.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

