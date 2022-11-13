WATCH: Community Leader Concerned Over Road Erosion In Gros Islet – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Community leader, Jim Joseph, has warned of a tragedy waiting to happen in Gros Islet near the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Joseph is the President of the Beausejour Community Group of Gros Islet.

His concern relates to the erosion of a road in the area.

And he took to social media to air his concern, complete with video footage of the erosion and the potential for tragedy.

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –