WATCH: Commissioner Speaks On Recent Homicides – St. Lucia Times

Amid continuing gun violence in Saint Lucia, which has recorded seven homicides so far for the year, Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius issued a statement Friday imploring the public to ‘stand up and report’ crime.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” Descartes-Pelius declared.

“The belief that the mammoth task of crime reduction is solely that of the police to shoulder is one we quickly need to dispel,” the Police Commissioner observed.

She said such notions only embolden people who commit unlawful acts and feed off the public’s ‘hands-off attitude.’

Descartes-Pelius noted a concerted effort by the police to increase operations and detection rates.

She said it resulted in the arrests of numerous suspects and seizures of prohibited and restricted items.

” I implore you, the public, our most critical partner in this, to cooperate with us. Utilize the various reporting platforms, such as our crime hotline (555), our crime hotline app, or otherwise, to provide information regarding crime to the relevant authorities,” the Police Commissioner advised.

“It is impossible for the police to know and act unless you stand up and report it. Let us cease the practice of enabling a cycle of violence,” she asserted in Friday’s statement.

The complete statement appears below: