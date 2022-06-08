WATCH: CMO Provides Update On General Health Issues – St. Lucia Times News

On Wednesday, Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, provided an update on general health issues, including the situation with COVID-19 and the increased risk of vector-borne diseases in the rainy season.

Belmar-George also disclosed that Saint Lucia, to date, has recorded no cases of monkeypox.

But she explained that the Island is monitoring the global situation.

In addition, the CMO said Saint Lucia has increased surveillance and put measures in place.

Her complete statement appears below:

