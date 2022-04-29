WATCH: Chastanet Says SLP Prevented Him Again From Making A Presentation During Budget Debate – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet took to Facebook Friday to complain that the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) once again denied him the opportunity of making a presentation during the budget debate.

“In their quest to prevent you from hearing about the proposals contained in the budget which will affect you negatively, the Prime Minister once again ended the debate prematurely,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader wrote.

He also posted a recorded statement that appears below:

