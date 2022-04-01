WATCH: Castries Thief Caught On Camera – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A CCTV camera caught a thief in action at Carilee, Castries, during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The man tried to break into a parked minibus but failed on an initial attempt.

In the video, he leaves after stealing a solar-powered light attached to a post but returns shortly after with a tool to assist him in his vehicle break-in attempt.

He subsequently abandons the second break-in attempt apparently out of fear of being discovered in the lights of an approaching vehicle on the road.

– Advertisement –

Speaking to St Lucia Times on condition of anonymity, the homeowner explained that it was not the first such incident at his residence.

He recalled that he armed himself with a machete on one occasion after recognising that someone was trying to break into his vehicle.

The intruder escaped.

The Carilee resident disclosed that thieves have been very active in the area.

But he explained that there’s an active community group whose members alert one another to suspicious activity and share information regarding criminal activity.

And he believes other communities can benefit by doing the same and coming together to fight crime.

– Advertisement –