The Castries -Gros Islet Highway has been renamed the Sir Julian R. Hunte Highway.

Sir Julian selflessly devoted decades of his life to Saint Lucia’s national development and remains one of the island’s most respected politicians and revered business leaders.

The renaming ceremony was held on August 14.

Rehani Isidore tells us more:

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

