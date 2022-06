– Advertisement –

A Saturday afternoon fire extensively damaged the top floor of a three-storey building at Carilee, Castries, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLEF) says.

According to the SLFS, a tenant in one of the downstairs apartments raised the alarm prompting a response from headquarters in Castries and the Babonneau fire station around 12:30 pm.

A video on social media showed smoke pouring from the roof of the structure.

There were no reports of injuries.

