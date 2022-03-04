WATCH: Cabot Saint Lucia, Marjorie Lambert Sign Historic Deal – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cabot Saint Lucia and Marjorie Lambert have signed an agreement for the relocation of her beach bar and restaurant.

Cabot is funding the initiative which will see Marjorie continue to be on the Cas en Bas beach, offering a ‘new and improved’ experience at her revamped premises.

The developer envisages that the new Marjorie’s will become part of an overall beach park.

The deal included a cash component of over one million EC dollars, half of which Marjorie has received.

More in this report:

Source: Cabot Saint Lucia

