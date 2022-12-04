WATCH: ‘Bring your dancing shoes!’ to Artistry Beach says Elephant Man Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Those attending Hennessy Artistry On The Beach have been instructed to wear their dancing shoes by dancehall’s ‘Energy God’, Elephant Man.

Elephant Man, real name Oniel Bryan, is one of the performing acts leading Sunday’s show at Artistry Beach, Bay Street, St Michael. Trinidad’s Prince Swanny, 10 TIKK, Laa Lee, Jahllano and Mole are among the line up.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival to Barbados, Elephant Man said patrons can expect a “crazy” conclusion to Artistry weekend.

“Everybody got to wear their dancing shoes and tell all the big ladies I’m here and all the skinny ladies I’m here!”

Patrons can expect to see him show off the moves for his newest release Sling, as well as throwbacks such as Pon De River and Willie Bounce.

“When you come to [see] Elephant Man, people know to look out for a show. It is going to be crazy.”

“In my catalogue, I give the fans a good catalogue where kids can come to my show, mothers and fathers can come to my show, the elder and them, the young generation. My show clean [and] nice,” he told local media.

Hennessy Artistry On The Beach kicks off at 4 pm.

NewsAmericasNow.com