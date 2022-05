– Advertisement –

Members of the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) recently benefited from a

week-long ICT training programme.

The computer training programme is part of the continued advocacy by the SLBWA for the full integration of blind and visually impaired persons in every aspect of the Saint Lucian society and economy.

More in this report from Glen Simon.

Source: National Competitiveness and Productivity Council

