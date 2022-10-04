WATCH: Agreement Signed For New RSLPF Divisional Headquarters – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police operations in the island’s north are on course for a significant infrastructure upgrade.

On September 30, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre signed a XCD $35 million dollar Built Own Lease Transfer (BOLT) agreement with the National Insurance Property Development & Management Company LTD (NIPRO) to commence construction of a new Divisional Headquarters in Gros Islet.

The Pierre Administration’s BOLT agreement with NIPRO is the largest investment project for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force in recent years.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

