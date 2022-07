– Advertisement –

On July 20, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Min. for Tourism and Investment Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire signed an agreement with Chief Executive Officer of TTS Resorts LTD, Mr. Lachezar Todorov, to initiate construction of a 345 room luxury Grand Hyatt hotel in Sabwisha, Choiseul.

More in this report from Rehani Isidore:

– Advertisement –

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –