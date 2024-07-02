WASCO Teams Conducting Beryl Damage Assessment

Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has received the all-clear from emergency management officials. Initial inspections will focus on critical infrastructure, including our raw water intakes, treatment facilities and pipelines.
Our technical teams are mobilizing to assess the full extent of damage across the island. Upon completion, the water supply will be restored in a phased approach.
Customers may experience temporary disruption or variation in water pressure as assessments and repairs are conducted. Residents at higher elevations and at the end of the network will experience a delay in the restoration of their supply.
We encourage the public to contact WASCO’s Command Centre for reporting of faults associated with the passage of the recent weather system.
Consumers in the north are asked to contact 457-3958, 457-3960 or 451-9812 or via WhatsApp Messenger at 482-0052. Consumers in the south are asked to contact 457-3984 or via WhatsApp Messenger at 482-0051.
We urge residents to continue to follow advisories and restrictions previously issued until further notice. Updates will be provided regularly through our platforms and media outlets. Continue to stay safe, Saint Lucia.
SOURCE: Water and Sewerage Company Inc.
