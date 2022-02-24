WASCO Resumes Work On Northern Pipeline Project – St. Lucia Times News

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to inform the general public that works on the northern pipeline project are scheduled to resume on Friday February 25th, 2022.
The works take place only on evenings from 9pm starting on Friday and will continue through Sunday February 27th 2022.
As a result, traffic to the north of the island will be diverted from Mongiraud into Monchy and motorists can exit through La Retraite, Bonneterre or Beausejour roads.
Residents in the area where the works will be undertaken will however be granted access to their homes.
WASCO deeply regrets the inconvenience that the planned works will cause to motorists and other road users and we thank you for your patience.
(Source: Water and Sewerage Company Inc. Headline photo courtesy SELİM ARDA ERYILMAZ)