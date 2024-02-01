WASCO Plans Northern Water Supply Shutdown – St. Lucia Times

The Water and Sewage Company Inc. is set to temporarily shut down the northern water supply system to conduct critical repairs, ensuring an upgraded and more reliable water service for our valued customers.

The maintenance works are tentatively scheduled for either Wednesday 28th February or Wednesday 6th March 2024, conditions permitting. Confirmation of the exact date will be provided, in a timely manner to allow customers to activate their collection and storage plans.

WASCO understands that this interruption may cause a temporary inconvenience, but these repairs are necessary and will enhance the overall efficiency of our water supply system.

We anticipate that the improvements will result in better water quality, increased reliability, and a more resilient infrastructure.

In preparation for this planned shutdown, WASCO encourages the public to increase their potable water storage capacity.

WASCO appreciates the understanding of our consumers during this short-term disruption and assures you that we are committed to completing the repairs promptly.

To report supply interruptions and localized faults, please contact 457-3958, 457-3960 or 451-9812. Due to the volume of incoming calls, customers may experience a delay in connecting to WASCO’s Control Room.

Faults can also be reported via WhatsApp Messenger number 482-0052.

Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience as we work to improve and maintain the quality of our water supply.

SOURCE: Water and Sewage Company Inc.