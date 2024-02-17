WASCO Pipeline Replacement Aims To Improve Water Supply – St. Lucia Times

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) plans to improve water supply efficiency and reliability through what the company described as a ‘strategic initiative’ to replace a section of the existing 24-inch raw water pipeline between the Millet and Vanard Pumping Stations.

WASCO has announced that it will ‘delve’ into the replacement plan at a news briefing on Monday at 2:00 pm in the company’s boardroom at L’Anse Road, Castries

An invitation to news reporters to attend Monday’s event said their presence is crucial in ensuring accurate information reaches the public.

The public has grown increasingly frustrated with the service WASCO provides.

Many have complained of prolonged water shortages or unreliable service.

WASCO CEO Mrs. Zilta George-Leslie recently apologised to consumers for the extended water supply interruptions.

“Your frustration is understandable,” George-Leslie said, explaining that teams were working tirelessly to restore the water supply as quickly as possible.

She also disclosed that towards the end of February 2024, WASCO intends to execute a planned shutdown of the already compromised raw water line between John Compton Dam and the Vanard Pumping Station.

George-Leslie said WASCO would keep consumers updated.