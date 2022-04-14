WASCO Experiencing Low Flows, Urges Water Conservation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc (WASCO), citing low flows, has reiterated a call to consumers to conserve water.

But the company’s Officer in Charge Zilta George Leslie has clarified that there is no drought, a situation she disclosed that only organisations like the Water Resource Management Agency (WRMA) and the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services can establish.

Nevertheless, the WASCO official noted that January to June is considered the dry season.

” So obviously in the dry season what WASCO finds is that we have a lot of low flows. Our catchments dry up and there’s a lot more sun so there’s a lot more evaporation from John Compton Dam and all of our systems,” she told St Lucia Times.

As a result, the WASCO Officer in Charge revealed that lots of catchments were drying up.

“We have different systems so we have the John Compton Dam which obviously deals with customers from the Millet, Cul de Sac area all the way through to Cap estate with the exception of the Babonneau region. The Babonneau region is fed by the Hill 20 system,” Zilta George Leslie explained.

She added that there are smaller catchments in the South.

In light of the effect of the dry season, the WASCO official called on consumers to not only conserve but store water as the company manages the situation.

