WASCO Announces Water Supply Interruptions As It Repairs Damaged Lines – St. Lucia Times

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to inform the public due to a Damaged Line on upper Chaussee Road, today Monday 8th January 2024, the supply to the following areas will be affected: the City of Castries including Lower Entrepot, Rose Hill, Lower Mon Du Don, Lower La Pansee, Piat’s Gap, Patterson’s Gap, Lower Cedars, Lower Sunblit, Lastic Hill, Marchand, Lower Morne Road and all other communities within the Castries basin.

A crew has been mobilized to undertake the necessary repairs.

Motorists and pedestrians within the work area will experience some inconvenience during the ongoing works.

WASCO apologizes to the public for the inconvenience this interruption will cause. We anticipate a full restoration of service within the next 24hours.

We encourage the public to promptly report any supply interruptions and/or localized faults, to our control room at the following numbers: 457-3958, 457-3960 or 451-9812.

Additionally, reports can be made via WhatsApp Messenger, forwarding contact information and location to 482-0052.

Meanwhile, the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to inform the public that due to Damage Mains on the road leading to the Theobalds Treatment Plant at Ciceron, today Monday 8th January 2024, the supply to the following areas will be affected: Ciceron, Coubaril, the Community of Mill Highway, OKEU Hospital, Bois Catchet and Upper La Toc, Sections of the Morne.

A crew has been mobilized to undertake the necessary repairs.

Additionally, motorists and pedestrians within the work area will experience some inconvenience during the ongoing works.

WASCO apologizes to the public for the inconvenience this interruption will cause.We encourage the public to promptly report any supply interruptions and/or localized faults.

SOURCE: The Water and Sewerage Company Inc./ SLT. Headline photo: Stock image.