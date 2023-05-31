WASCO Announces Water Supply Interruption To Facilitate System Repairs – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has announced a water supply interruption from Millet to Cap Estate as it undertakes system repairs.

Chief Executive Officer Zilta George-Leslie explained that the utility attempts to do the repairs once annually in May when there is less rain.

George-Leslie disclosed that WASCO crews would patch and weld leaks to conserve as much as possible for the upcoming rainy season, which is ‘upon us’.

She said the crews should complete all repairs by 6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 31, with production starting by 7:00 pm.

However, the WASCO official said it would take a few days for people in higher elevations like Bonne Terre and Cap Estate to get water.

“Those in lower lying areas, we can say by tonight, by eleven O’clock, we should be able to resume our supply and those in the higher elevations as the days go by. So hopefully, we’re aiming so that by Sunday to Monday, everybody should be getting a supply in their pipes,” George-Leslie stated.

And ahead of the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1, the WASCO CEO reminded citizens to continue to store water and ensure their tanks are well supplied and fitted to prevent water wastage.

She said water storage is of utmost importance in the hurricane season.

Headline photo: Zilta George-Leslie

