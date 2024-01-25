WASCO Announces Water Supply Interruption – St. Lucia Times

WASCO wishes to inform the public that due to a power outage at John Compton Dam and Vanard; the raw water conveyance to the Theobalds Treatment Plant has been interrupted.

Hence, the water supply to all customers fed by Theobalds Treatment Plant will be affected.

The areas include Bexon, Vanard, Millet to Cap Estate and all areas in between.

WASCO apologizes to its customers for the inconveniences this interruption will cause and will restore the supply once the power outage has been resolved.

WASCO is monitoring the situation and will issue necessary updates in a timely manner.

We thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.

We encourage consumers to promptly report any supply interruptions and/or localized faults, to our control room at the following numbers: 457-3958, 457-3960 or 451-9812.

Additionally, reports can be made via WhatsApp Messenger by forwarding contact information and location to 482-0052.

SOURCE: Water and Sewerage Company Inc.