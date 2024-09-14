WASCO Announces Northern Region Planned Shutdown

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has announced a water supply interruption for the northern region as the utility conducts pipeline repairs.
According to a WASCO advisory, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, WASCO will conduct repairs on the 24-inch raw water pipeline that supplies water from the John Compton Dam in Millet to Vanard.
The advisory explained that maintenance was necessary to address long-standing issues regarding the aging pipeline, which has been operating since the 1980s.
The shutdown will affect Millet to Cap Estate residents, excluding the Babonneau region.
Given the impending maintenance, WASCO has advised northern region consumers to increase water storage to prepare for the water supply interruption.
“We strongly urge all residents to store adequate water in advance, as disruptions are expected to last up to 48 hours,” the Company stated.
WASCO also explained that residents at higher elevations and those farthest from the water system should anticipate delays in full supply restoration as the system recharges after the scheduled repairs.
In addition, the water utility observed that the repairs aim to reduce future water losses and enhance the efficiency of water processing at the Theobalds Treatment Plant, leading to a more consistent and reliable supply, taking into account upcoming events like Jounen Kewyol, International Cricket, and Christmas.
