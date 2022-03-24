WASCO Announces Delay In Restoring Water – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

WASCO regrets to inform consumers that there is a delay in restoring the water supply due to unsafe conditions at Millet.

The site has become more challenging with the threat of possible land slippage and equipment damage. The crews were advised to halt repair works last evening since the safety of staff is of paramount importance.

Repairs recommenced early today March 24th, 2022.

As a result, consumers in low lying areas should expect to receive the supply on Friday 25th 2022.

However, consumers at higher elevations and those at the end of the system will experience some delays.

WASCO assures consumers that our teams are working assiduously towards restoring the water supply at the earliest.

WASCO deeply apologizes for the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your continued patience.