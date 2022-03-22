WASCO Advises Consumers Of System Shutdown To Facilitate Repairs – St. Lucia Times News

On Wednesday, the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) will be undertaking repairs to its raw water pipeline that takes water to the Ciceron treatment plant, resulting in a system shutdown.

However, the shutdown will not be Islandwide.

WASCO’s Officer in Charge Zilta George Leslie said that certain people in the North will not be affected.

“When we say the North we say anywhere from the Barre de L ‘Isle as far North as Cap Estate. But there are persons who are being fed from the Hill 20 system – so that’s Babonneau and those areas being fed from Hill 20, those persons will not be affected,” she disclosed.

She explained that the pipeline targetted for repairs has some twenty ‘serious leaks.’

“The only way for us to do those repairs is to shut down the supply so everybody who is being fed from the John Compton dam will experience shortages of water tomorrow,” she told St Lucia Times on Tuesday.

The shutdown will commence at 6:00 am, and the company is hoping it will last for 24 hours.

The WASCO Officer in Charge explained that the repairs were nothing new.

“It is our general maintenance work on the pipeline. We have been doing it for a few years now because as you know WASCO is a little cash strapped and we can’t change the whole length of pipe so we usually do these upgrades,” she stated.

In addition, the WASCO official observed that the upgrade would assist the company in reducing non-revenue water, since the utility does not want to perpetuate water wastage.

“As some of you may know, today is World Water Day. Some people may say ‘Okay, WASCO it’s World Water Day and WASCO is shutting down the supply. Why can’t WASCO do better?” Zilta George Leslie said.

“But what persons need to understand is that that improvement is an improvement necessary for the conservation of the resources that we have at this time which are becoming more and more scarce due to climate change,” she declared.

She called on the public to allow WASCO the opportunity to improve the system in which water pressure is low, resulting in some people not getting water.

“We want you to be patient with us. We want you to understand that what we are doing is only going to improve the supply to your homes,” the WASCO official explained.