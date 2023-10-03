Warrant of Arrest In The First Instance Issued For Possession Of Firearm – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, about 11:30 am, a joint operation to combat a spate of robberies within the Central Division, led to the discovery and seizure of .22 calibre rifle, at Trou Rouge Marchand, Castries.

Officers proceeded to the residence of twenty-three (23) year-old Jn Naie Lesmond of Trou Rouge, Marchand.

As the Officers approached, the suspect was seen fleeing his premises.

He was pursued but was able to elude capture. Consequently, another occupier of the household who was present, assisted the Police Officers.