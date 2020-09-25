Next Post

St Lucian police intelligence led to gun trafficking bust in US

Fri Sep 25 , 2020
Police Commissioner Severin Moncherry has credited law enforcement officials in Saint Lucia for a recent bust of illegal firearms and ammunition in the United States.

You May Like

Next Post

St Lucian police intelligence led to gun trafficking bust in US

Fri Sep 25 , 2020
Police Commissioner Severin Moncherry has credited law enforcement officials in Saint Lucia for a recent bust of illegal firearms and ammunition in the United States.

You May Like