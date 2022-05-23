Wanted: Caribbean Caregivers To Live & Work In The United Kingdom – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A UK-based care provider is looking to sponsor two Caribbean caregivers to live and work in the UK as a senior care worker and care assistant for either three or five years.

Abbots Care Limited UK is a 26-year-old family business started by Camille Leavold, her sister and her mother.

Both job listings and their specifications are listed on the Caribbean Employment Services Inc. job board website, as well as on the organisation’s website under the “jobs” section.

In an interview with Caribbean Employment Services Inc., Leavold said the organisation is looking to the Caribbean for new recruits because it has been consistently impressed with the high quality Caribbean caregivers provide.

“We’ve spent lots of time in the Caribbean and we employed lots of people from there who have settled in the UK, and we just absolutely love the attitude and the approach that they have,” explained the now managing director of Abbots Care.

She added, “We’ve got some great workers from Jamaica and Barbados, and so we were like, ‘What really works well? They really work well, and they love the job, our service and our clients love them, so we thought we’d try there as well, as well as other places in the world.”

Under Abbots Care’s programme, Caribbean caregivers receive full sponsorship and also get a few extra benefits if they sign on as a senior care worker or care assistant.

Leavold said the organisation offers accommodation for the first three months and a vehicle to help newcomers settle in.

As an added benefit, new recruits also live with others coming from all over the world, giving them a sense of community in addition to the support the Abbots Care team provides.

Leavold noted that some specific qualifications and relevant experience are needed for these caregiver jobs.

However, she highlighted that the main quality the right candidates will possess is a genuinely caring nature.

“We offer lots of training and qualifications,” said Leavold.

“My main thing is I can teach you everything you need to know to do the job, but I can’t teach you to care. So, you have to care. If you care, the rest of it, we can sort you with and get you going with a career in social care.”

Leavold encouraged anyone who has questions or who is unsure whether they have the right qualifications or experience to simply reach out to her organisation and her team would be happy to run through the details with them.

Source: Caribbean Employment Services Inc. Headline photo courtesy Danie Franco (Unsplash.com)

