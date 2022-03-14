Wack 100 Says 6ix9ine Is Doing ‘Terrible’ And Needed $20 For Gas

Wack 100 claims that 6ix9ine is so broke right now he does not have money to support himself.

New court documents filed by Tekashi 6ix9ine claim that he has barely earned any money in 2022 and is not booked for any shows for the year while also saying all of his royalties is taken by his label to recoup the big advances he received to the tune of a reported $10 million.

6ix9ine is claiming in an attempt to evade a potential judgment being granted against him for the 2019 robbery of two New York marketers who were attacked by Nine Trey Bloods gang members while Tekashi filmed the attack. Tekashi had pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and would certainly be found liable to pay damages to the robbery victims.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet,” 6ix9ine claimed in the court docs. “I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled. I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”

Among those who corroborate the claim by 69 is his manager, Wack 100, who said the rapper is broke and can’t even afford gas.

“Yeah, he broke as a muthafucka,” he said. “That n-gga 6ix9ine ain’t got nothing! Man, that n**a over there doing bad. Bro, I had to send that n-gga $20 for some gas. That’s why we was telling the people, ‘Ain’t really nothing we can do for you right now cause n-gga broke-broke.’ It’s fucking terrible, man. Sad thing to see such a talented young man [like this].”

The “Trollz” rapper and Wack 100’s latest declarations go against what they both claimed last year.

In posts on Instagram, the rainbow-haired rapper trolled his hip hop rivals as he claimed he was loaded from earning $500K a show.

Wack 100 also claimed to have made millions off of the artist last year. “It’s been about 30 or 45 days since I did the interview party on Clubhouse, right?” he said on Clubhouse in September. “So in the last 45 days, I probably done set up $43 million of business and I ain’t seen the kid.”

However, either the rapper is lying or he might be telling the truth that he has squandered the money he made as his declaration showed his finances significantly declined from 1.2 million in 2018 to just $75,000 in 2021 and $22,000 in 2022.

In the meantime, the rapper has also shown off his wealth, including lavish overpriced jewelry pieces and expensive cars.

The court is yet to make a pronouncement on the case.