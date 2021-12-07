Vybz Kartel’s Influence Surpasses Bob Marley, Says DJ Akademiks

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Vybz Kartel’s Influence Surpasses Bob Marley, Says DJ Akademiks
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Is Vybz Kartel more influential than Bob Marley on a global level? According to DJ Akademiks, the Worl’Boss has surpassed the legendary King of Reggae.