Vybz Kartel Warns Young People To Stay Far From Trouble

Currently in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines undergoing treatment for Graves’ disease, Jamaican dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel has urged young people to stay far from trouble and ‘negative energy’.

He warned that prison or death would result from not avoiding trouble.

Kartel was recently freed from prison after judges decided he should not face a retrial for murder.

The Jamaican entertainer said he did not wish prison, which he described as ‘real hell’, on anyone.

“Ah real hell dat,” he declared.

Kartel said he did not know what the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines prison was like.

However, he stated he was sure it was not a five-star hotel.

“Right boss?” Kartel asked, turning to Vincentian Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in whose presence he spoke.

Gonsalves, who sat next to the entertainer, nodded.

The Vincentian Prime Minister posted a video of Kartel’s remarks on his Facebook page.

“I fully endorse this message,” Gonsalves wrote.