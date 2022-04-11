VSADC Continue Their Winning Ways Over Brave Valley Soccer – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Many believed that on paper this would be an absolute blowout from VSADC and the score line would make supporters place their hands over their mouths while viewing the game, but it was a complete contrast.

On Saturday 9th March, VSADC edged a 3-2 win towards the final five minutes of the game over Valley Soccer, whose performance left many applauding their brave efforts and wonderful display of desire.

The deadlock was broken early in the first half by Rashad Eugene when he ran onto a through ball past the defence, rounded the keeper and tucked away his first goal of the season.

As the half went on, both teams struggled to gain total control of the game and matched each other punch for punch.

VSADC went into half time 1-0 up, and their performance at the beginning of the second half contained much more fluidity in their passing and resulted in Marcalan John striking the ball past Aaron Daniel in the Valley Soccer goal, after a brilliant cutback on top of the box.

With the game slipping away, Valley Soccer needed to construct a way back into the game, and did so after a clumsy tackle by Alton Henry on Mervin St. Romaine resulted in a penalty kick.

Captain Aazah Daniel stepped up with confidence to slot the ball to the bottom right hand side of the keeper, making the game 2-1. As the minutes flew by, Valley Soccer gained confidence after getting on the score sheet and started creating some wonderful sequences of play, knocking on the door of the VSADC defence.

After much pursuit, they levelled the game after a free kick from the right hand side resulted in the ball being tapped in at the back post by Kaleb Thomas, making in 2 goals each.

Both teams were drained after leaving everything out on the pitch but it was VSADC’s Rashad Eugene who clinched all three points for VSADC after he latched onto a ball over the defence and lobbed it over the advancing goalkeeper.

For VSADC, it’s two wins from two, continuing their 100% start to the season. Despite

a completely improved and whole hearted performance from Valley Soccer, they suffer defeat in their opening game, leaving them fourth in the table.

In the other match, Nyah FC went toe to toe with Flow Lancers FC on Sunday 10th April. Nyah, who drew 2-2 with Pioneers in their previous game, were focused on putting their first three points on the board for the season.

Flow Lancers FC were also looking to mirror the intentions of the opposition, after a disappointing opening day defeat at the hands of VSADC. The game promised much intensity, with a number of players on both teams being very experienced.

0-0 was the halftime score, after both teams looked promising, but lacked that little bit of quality in order to create clear cut chances to score.

However, within seconds of the restart, it was an unlikely hero in the form of defender and fans favourite, McCarthy D’Auveryne.

With a 1-0 lead, Nyah began to stamp their authority on the game by playing more passes from the midfield to the forward line. Lancers attempted their very best to avoid falling a goal behind and make it back to back defeats to start the season.

They created some good opportunities going forward, and it seemed inevitable that the back of Nyah’s net would be rippled, but a lack of killer instinct in front of goal resulted in many chances going begging.

1-0 soon became 2-0, thanks to captain, Christopher St.Catherine, to afford some breathing space between the two teams. Fifteen minutes later, Lancers got a goal back through Albertini Phillip, to make the last minutes of the game interesting.

Lancers began to pile on the pressure as they became more and more desperate to secure their first points of the season. Nyah on the other hand, tightened up their defence immensely, as they were looking to avoid déjà vu.

They managed to hold their nerve and seal a 2-1 victory over Flow Lancers FC. Nyah climb to second place in the table with four points, while Lancers are rock bottom after two defeats in both their games thus far.

Headline photo: Action from Valley Soccer Club vs VSADC. Source: Castries Football Council

