Next Post

SLMDA strongly advises against Ivermectin as COVID treatment | Loop St. Lucia News

Sun May 23 , 2021
“The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association would like to unambiguously state that we do not support the use of Ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.     This drug has long been approved for use in humans as an antiparas

You May Like

Next Post

SLMDA strongly advises against Ivermectin as COVID treatment | Loop St. Lucia News

Sun May 23 , 2021
“The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association would like to unambiguously state that we do not support the use of Ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.     This drug has long been approved for use in humans as an antiparas

You May Like