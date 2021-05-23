GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million.
Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee | Loop St. Lucia News
