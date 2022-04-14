Visual Arts Competition Slated for May – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Artistes presently have an opportunity to showcase their works at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College for a group art exhibition on the 26th – 28th May in collaboration with the Organization of American States.
Artists are invited to submit visual art entries based around the Art Exhibition Theme: ‘Stories of Courage in Americans; Resistance to Slavery, Unity against Racism’
All range of art can be submitted;
• Painting
• Photography
• Sculpture
• Digital Art
• Craft
HOW TO APPLY?
Request a form to apply to [email protected] and send completed form back to said email.
Timeline:
18th April 2022 Artist Registration Form & upload photos of your art
20th May 2022 Submission of actual art work to SALCC Campus
26th – 28th May 2022 Group Art Exhibition open to public at the SALCC Campus
28th May 2022 Announcement of competition winners and prizes awarded.
Eligibility
• Saint Lucian by birth
• Both amateur and professional artists
• Between the ages of 12 – 80
Completed forms and enquiries can be emailed to [email protected]
All submissions will be reviewed for display at the exhibition on the 26th -28th May 2022.
Artists will be contacted and informed once their submitted pieces have been successfully chosen by a panel of 5 judges.
Source: Ministry of Education. Headline photo courtesy Kevin Nalty (Unsplash.com)
