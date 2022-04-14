Visual Arts Competition Slated for May – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Artistes presently have an opportunity to showcase their works at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College for a group art exhibition on the 26th – 28th May in collaboration with the Organization of American States.

Artists are invited to submit visual art entries based around the Art Exhibition Theme: ‘Stories of Courage in Americans; Resistance to Slavery, Unity against Racism’

All range of art can be submitted; • Painting • Photography • Sculpture • Digital Art • Craft

HOW TO APPLY? Request a form to apply to [email protected] and send completed form back to said email.

Timeline: 18th April 2022 Artist Registration Form & upload photos of your art 20th May 2022 Submission of actual art work to SALCC Campus 26th – 28th May 2022 Group Art Exhibition open to public at the SALCC Campus 28th May 2022 Announcement of competition winners and prizes awarded.

Eligibility • Saint Lucian by birth • Both amateur and professional artists • Between the ages of 12 – 80 Completed forms and enquiries can be emailed to [email protected] All submissions will be reviewed for display at the exhibition on the 26th -28th May 2022.

Artists will be contacted and informed once their submitted pieces have been successfully chosen by a panel of 5 judges.

Source: Ministry of Education. Headline photo courtesy Kevin Nalty (Unsplash.com)

