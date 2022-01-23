Visitor Accommodation Scams ‘On The Rise’ In Martinique – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Local reports say that accommodation scams targetting visitors to Martinique are on the rise.

On Sunday, Martinique 1 Ere reported that with the return of tourists to the French Caribbean Island, fraudsters are placing attractive but fake ads on social media inviting potential visitors to rent properties that the advertisers do not own.

As a result, after exchanging emails and making down-payments, the ‘tenants’ arrive to find out that they are victims of fraud.

Martinique 1 Ere cited a case where a Martinique resident was at his home, and a European visitor arrived indicating that he had rented the citizen’s house for thirteen days.

– Advertisement –

The publication said the visitor shows the exchanges of emails and the payment certificates and explains that the telephone number on the ad no longer responds.

But after a discussion with the homeowner, who explained that he did not put his property up for rent, they both realised it was a scam.

Fortunately for the visitor, who lost over one thousand Euros in the fraudulent deal, he had relatives in Martinique and was able to stay with them.

However, victims have had to find emergency lodging in other instances, incurring an expense in addition to the money they lost in the scam.

Police are investigating the matter.

– Advertisement –