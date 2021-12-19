Virgin Atlantic Comes To Saint Lucia With New Seasonal Winter Service From UK

Press Release:- Today, Virgin Atlantic touched down in St Lucia celebrating its new service from London Heathrow. The new service is operating three times a week, on the airline’s A330-300 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Flights start from £462 per person. For those customers looking to treat themselves, Upper Class offers fully flat beds and an onboard bar to enjoy dinner and drinks with friends or networking with colleagues. Premium customers can relax in their luxurious leather armchair with its 38” seat pitch and enjoy priority boarding and welcome drinks. No matter what cabin customers choose to fly, everyone can