Virgin Atlantic Celebrates New Barbados To Edinburgh Service

Press Release:– Virgin Atlantic’s direct flight from Edinburgh to Barbados has touched down for the first time. Flight VS223, on airbus A330 landed into Barbados at 16:15 local time this afternoon.

The new Edinburgh service marks the first time Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from the Scottish capital in its 37-year history and is Scotland’s only direct flight from the Caribbean.

As the gateway to the highlands, the new services to Edinburgh Airport will provide travellers from the Caribbean with a direct link to Scotland’s fascinating historic capital city, alongside easy access to the country’s dramatic, world-famous countryside.

As well as flying customers, Virgin Atlantic will offer a fast, efficient cargo service, enriching the global supply chain and presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import famous Scottish goods, such as whisky and smoked salmon, between Scotland and the Caribbean.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented,

“Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to be flying from a new home in Scotland. I know our teams have been itching to show Edinburgh the Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair we’re famous for.

“We are proud to be able to offer more destinations for our customers from The Caribbean, allowing for further opportunities to visit their friends and family as well as the chance to explore the majestic city of Edinburgh and the breath-taking highlands.”

The new twice weekly service from Barbados to Edinburgh will operate on Saturday’s and Tuesday’s. The flight will be operated by the airline’s Airbus A330.

Customers can choose to fly in one of three cabins, including the luxurious Upper Class, which offers an exclusive bar area and fully flat beds, or Premium, where customers can enjoy a 38″ seat pitch, welcome drinks and fine dining. Return Economy flights start from GBP419 per person.

