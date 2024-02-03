Violent Crime, Road Accidents Putting Pressure On Hospitals – St. Lucia Times

Hospitals and emergency rooms are under pressure as Saint Lucia experiences a spike in violent crime and road accidents.

“Crime, violence, and increased road accidents put pressure on our hospitals and our emergency rooms as well, so we are really hoping that these can be reduced,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George told reporters.

She explained that Saint Lucia was also experiencing a high prevalence of chronic diseases, impacting hospital bed capacity.

The CMO said the Ministry of Health was working with various agencies to address the problem, especially regarding bed management and blood bank reserves.

So far, for 2024, Saint Lucia has recorded eight homicides and three road fatalities.