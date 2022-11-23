Violence, Road Accidents Putting A Strain On Saint Lucia Health Services – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Health Minister has expressed concern that violence and road accidents are putting a strain on the Island’s health services and taking a toll on health professionals at the hospitals and other health care facilities.

Moses Jn Baptiste spoke to reporters on Tuesday after the fatal shooting of 38-year-old nurse Keziah Wilson.

Police said the Goodlands, Castries, resident sustained a gunshot wound to the head at Goodlands.

She was in her car at the time.

“This is very sad,” the Health Minister told reporters on the sidelines of a House of Assembly meeting regarding the country’s 63rd homicide.

And he expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Regarding the spike in violence, Jn Baptiste noted that when people get injured, hospitals have to engage the services of the police or private security to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

And he recalled that recently, the OKEU Hospital appealed to the public to lessen the burden.

“This is a very serious problem for the hospitals, and it continues to strain our services, and medical care is diverted from regular care to emergencies. When you have emergencies, you can well imagine almost all hands have to be on deck,” the Vieux Fort North MP explained.

“So this is a serious problem, and we continue to advocate for more peaceful means of settling disputes. But also we continue to advocate to the whole of society to assist the police in getting to the bottom of these homicides,” Jn Baptiste stated.

Headline photo: Stock image

