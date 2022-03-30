Violence in eastern Colombia has left 130 dead this year, UN and Catholic Church say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Some 130 people have been killed and more than 3,000 have been forcibly displaced this year as violence has surged in eastern Colombia, according to the United Nations and the Catholic Church.

The institutions have called on armed groups to stop the violence and respect international humanitarian law in a joint statement published Wednesday, after officials visited the Colombian region of Arauca, which borders Venezuela.

“During the visit, the representatives met with authorities, civil society and human rights organizations, and expressed solidarity with the communities, victims, civil society organisations and institutions suffering from the situation of violence in the region,” the statement said.

Fighting erupted between the National Liberation Army — the largest leftist guerrilla group in the country, known by its Spanish acronym ELN — and dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in the early hours of January 2, according to Colombia’s ombudsman Carlos Camargo.

More than 20 people were killed in those clashes, according to a spokesperson from Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office.

