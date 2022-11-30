Vincentians urged to be mindful of the dangers of using the internet

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Vincentians are urged to be mindful of the dangers of using the internet.

The warning was issued by Crown Counsel Renee Simmons in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Crown Counsel Simmons outlined the dangers of using the internet while speaking on the On the Beat programme which was aired on NBC Radio on Monday.

Crown Counsel Simmons said it is important for social media users to do checks and balances to ensure their safety online.

