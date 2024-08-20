Vincentian Prime Minister Dines With Vybz Kartel

Jamaican dancehall artiste and self-proclaimed “world boss” Vybz Kartel is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

One week after his release from prison on July 31, 2024, Kartel revealed during an interview with TVJ that he had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

He disclosed that he was considering St. Vincent and the Grenadines for treatment.

Kartel told the interviewer, “Well, they said it’s called Graves’ disease, but we’re not ready for the grave. So, we’ll just call it hyperthyroidism. A matter of fact, it’s not only treatable, it curable.”

He also disclosed that he would like to become an advocate for raising awareness of Graves’ disease.

It is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland, causing the body to make too much thyroid hormone.

This condition is called hyperthyroidism and is said to be more common in women and people over 30.

Vybz Kartel arrived in St. Vincent via private jet on Friday, August 16, accompanied by his fiancé and fellow Jamaican and former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels.

His arrival in St. Vincent has garnered lots of social media attention, much of which Kartel himself instigated.

Among the many photos and videos shared online have been images of Vybz Kartel coming off the private jet, working out at a gym, and posing for a video with employees at a supermarket in St. Vincent.

On Sunday, Kartel posted a photograph on his Instagram page with the caption: “The Prime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and his beautiful wife, Marlon Samuels and myself”.

Dr. Gonsalves, who also describes himself as the “world boss”, shared a video on his Instagram page featuring Kartel with Vincentian soca artiste Problem Child. The accompanying caption: “Who is looking forward to this collaboration?”

Vybz Kartel and Gonsalves also dined together on Sunday.

While all of the posts shared so far since Vybz Kartel has been in St. Vincent have mainly featured personal interactions, there has been no comment by the artiste as to the form his actual Graves’ disease treatment will take.

However, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has an endocrinologist, a specialist in treating conditions caused by problems related to endocrine glands and hormones.

They include diabetes, menopause, and thyroid issues.