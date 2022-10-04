Vigilance Urged As Saint Lucia Braces For Another Wet Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is bracing for another wet week after several weather systems dumped rainfall on the Island over the past few days.

An inter-topical convergence zone and an upper-level trough have already impacted the country.

And Director of Meteorological Services Andre Joyeux has disclosed that a surface trough in the region is causing some cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms.

In addition, Joyeux told St Lucia Times that Tuesday night into Wednesday, Saint Lucia will experience the effects of a tropical wave.

“There’s a low chance of it developing so we would expect the usual tropical wave conditions – some extra cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms,” he explained.

Joyeux noted that since Saint Lucia has been experiencing so much rainfall, residents should remain vigilant.

“The soil is already waterlogged and we expect that some land slippage could occur during the passage of that tropical wave,” the Meteorological Services Director observed.

Headline photo: Andre Joyeux

